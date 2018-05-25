BMW Motorrad sold over 100 units in Q1 of 2018

Most affordable BMW bike F 750 GS costs Rs 12.20 lakh

G 310 R and G 310 GS will be the cheapest BMW bikes

Bookings are already open for G 310 twins

BMW India Private Limited, the Indian subsidiary of German auto giant BMW AG, recently completed 10 years of operations. BMW India had started off selling luxury cars and cult brand Mini joined the family in 2010. The company started selling high-end bikes under BMW Motorrad brand from April 2017 and the sales numbers indicate that BMW bikes are also gaining traction in India.

BMW Motorrad India sold 252 bike units in its first year of operations. The number may sound puny but it needs to be noted that the most affordable BMW bike, F 750 GS, costs Rs 12.20 lakh and top-of-the-line R 1200 GS Adventure Pro costs Rs 20.80 lakh (ex-showroom). The premium bike brand has sold 252 bikes via seven sales outlets in Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Chennai, and Kochi so far.

The sales number for the first quarter of this year is even more encouraging to the bike maker. The company has already sold nearly 100 units in the Q1, reports The Hindu BusinessLine. The company is now inching closer to the launch of G 310 R and G 310 GS which will be its most affordable offering in India and sales are expected to double up with the new bikes.

BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS

Multiple reports claim that BMW Motorrad will launch the G 310 R and its adventure sibling, G 310 GS, in July in India. The dealers have already started accepting bookings for the twins and buzz at the dealerships indicates that G 310 R and G 310 GS will be priced at around Rs 3 lakh and Rs 3.50 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively.

Both the motorcycles are powered by a 313cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine which can churn out 33.5bhp at 9,500rpm and a maximum torque of 28Nm at 7,500rpm. The mill is mated to a six-speed gearbox.

The G 310 R is a streetfighter motorcycle that will compete against KTM Duke 390, Mahindra Mojo and TVS Apache RR 310. The motorcycle gets premium cycle parts like the upside down front forks and monoshock suspension at the rear. It employs a 300mm disc brake in the front and a 240mm at the rear along with ABS.

The G 310 GS is an adventure version and it borrows design cues from the premium R 1200 GS bike. It features a newly-designed fairing, the 'GS' moniker on the fuel tank, a long-travel suspension, off-road friendly tires and a new engine cowl.