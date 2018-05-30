XC40 is the third Volvo SUV and the smallest one by the Swedish carmaker

India-spec model likely to be offered only in R-Design variant and diesel engine

Locks horn against Mercedes-Benz GLA, BMW X1 and Audi Q3

Volvo Car India, the Indian subsidiary of Swedish carmaker Volvo will launch its most affordable SUV, the XC40 on June 4. Bookings for the new SUV are now open for a down payment of Rs 5 lakh. The company has allotted only 200 units in the first batch for the Indian market. Volvo is expecting to receive orders for all the units before the India launch which is barely a week away.

Having debuted in Milan in September 2017, the XC40 will be the third SUV Volvo is launching in India after the flagship XC90 and XC60.

The XC40 carries new age signature Volvo design attributes like the headlamp styled Thor's hammer and Christmas tree taillights. The overall design of the XC40 has been heavily influenced by the flagship XC90. The Volvo XC90 is one of the stylish SUVs in the business and XC40 carries over the same DNA.

Multiple reports claim Volvo XC40 for India will be offered only in the R-Design variant and diesel engine. The 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine will develop 190hp and it will come mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox and all-wheel drive will be standard.

Volvo Cars India is expected to launch a petrol engine variant later this year, and the plug-in hybrid version in 2019.

The R-Design variant is the sportiest avatar of the XC40 and comes fully loaded. It flaunts 19-inch alloy wheels, active bending lights, wireless mobile phone charging, a 750W 13-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, powered tailgate, panoramic sunroof, heated front and rear seats, an all-black interior and others.

Furthermore, the XC40 R-Design comes packed with a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.

Volvo is known for its penchant for safety. The XC40 includes eight airbags, ABS, ESC, traction control, hill ascent and descent control, parking assist and others as standard.

The XC40 is the first vehicle from Volvo's stable based on the new modular vehicle platform, Compact Modular Architecture (CMA). The CMA is a scaled-down version of the SPA architecture that underpins the new S90 and XC90.

The company is expected to launch the XC40 as a full import. Despite opting for CBU line, reports claim Volvo will attractively price the XC40 against the rivals, Mini Countryman, Mercedes-Benz GLA, BMW X1 and Audi Q3.

