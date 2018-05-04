2018 Mini Countryman is manufactured at BMW Group's plant in Chennai

Available in both petrol and diesel variants and deliveries to start from June

The new Countryman is 200 mm longer and 30 mm wider than its predecessor

Rivals Mercedes-Benz GLA, Audi Q3, and BMW X1

Mini, the premium and cult British brand under BMW Group, has launched the second generation of the Countryman for a starting price of Rs 34.9 lakh, ex-showroom. The Countryman is a lifestyle sports activity vehicle (a fancy name by BMW for SUV) and it goes up against the Mercedes-Benz GLA, Audi Q3, and its own cousin, the BMW X1.

Unlike the previous version, the new Mini Countryman is locally produced at BMW Group Plant in Chennai. It will be will be available in both petrol and diesel variants and deliveries have been scheduled from June.

2018 Mini Countryman Variant Price (ex-showroom) Countryman Cooper S (Petrol) Rs 34.9 lakh Countryman Cooper SD (Diesel) Rs 37.4 lakh Countryman Cooper S JCW Inspired (Petrol) Rs 41.4 lakh

The first generation of the Mini Countryman was introduced in 2010 and the latest generation is not a radical departure from the original design. Mini designers have chiseled the design to make it look more upmarket. The new version comes with large headlamps and reworked hexagonal radiator grille. LED lighting now an option. The new Countryman also gets pronounced wheel arches adding to the crossover appeal. Dimensionally, the new Countryman is 200 mm longer and 30 mm wider than its predecessor, while the wheelbase has been increased by 75 mm. This offers 30 percent extra space inside cabin according to Mini.

2018 Mini Countryman- features

Mini Countryman Cooper S gets the automatic tailgate, cruise control, LED Headlight, fog light, multifunction steering wheel, center armrest in front and rear and the Radio Mini Boost 6.5" as standard. Mini Countryman Cooper SD additionally features panoramic glass roof and electric seat adjustment with memory.

MINI Countryman Cooper S JCW Inspired is equipped with John Cooper Works aerodynamic kit. The package includes rear roof spoiler and 18-inch JCW thrill spoke alloy wheels. Other JCW bit is the illuminated cockpit with the JCW sports leather steering wheel. Leather Cross Punch sports seats, Harmon Kardon Hi-fi speaker system, Mini Find Mate and the Mini Wired Package are the other additions. The Wired Package includes navigation system professional and connected XL 8.8-inch screen with touch controller and Bluetooth mobile connectivity.

2018 Mini Countryman- engine and transmission

The 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine in the Mini Countryman develops 192hp and a maximum torque of 280 Nm torque. The mill pushes the vehicle sprint from zero to 100kmph in 7.5 seconds and with a top speed of 225kmph. The 2.0-liter four-cylinder diesel engine, on the other hand, generates 190hp and a maximum torque of 400Nm. It allows the vehicle to zoom past 100kmph speed in 7.7 seconds and the top speed is 220kmph. Both engines come mated to 8-speed automatic Steptronic transmission. The 8-speed sports automatic Steptronic transmission in the Countryman Cooper S JCW Inspired gets shift paddles for sportier driving.