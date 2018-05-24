Volvo XC40 India launch expected in July 2018

Will be offered only in 2.0-litre diesel engine and R-Design trim

SUV will be full import yet it will be priced competitively

Swedish carmaker Volvo is all set to launch its smallest Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV), the XC40 India. The carmaker is expected to launch younger sibling of the XC90 and XC60 in July, and bookings will be open soon. Ahead of the launch most of the details barring the price have been revealed.

Volvo XC40 made global debut in September 2017 in Milan, Italy. The SUV features signature Volvo design attributes such as Thor's hammer styled headlamp and Christmas tree taillights. The design is heavily influenced by the flagship XC90, which is not a bad thing at all. The Volvo XC90 is one of the stylish SUVs in the market and XC40 carries over the same character.

The XC40 is the first model of Volvo based on new modular vehicle platform christened Compact Modular Architecture (CMA). Co-developed within Geely, the CMA is a scaled-down version of the SPA architecture that underpins the new S90 and XC90. Volvo Cars India currently assembles the XC90 in India while the XC40 is expected to be fully imported. Despite opting for CBU line, reports claim Volvo will attractively price the XC40 against the rivals, Mini Countryman, Mercedes-Benz GLA, BMW X1 and Audi Q3.

A report in Autocar confirms Volvo XC40 for India will be offered only in the R-Design variant and diesel engine. The 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine will develop 190hp and it will come mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox and all-wheel drive will be standard. Volvo Cars India is expected to launch a petrol engine variant after a while.

The R-Design trim will ensure India getting the sportiest avatar of the XC40. The variant packs 9-inch alloy wheels, active bending lights, wireless mobile phone charging, a 750W 13-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, powered tailgate, panoramic sunroof, heated front and rear seats, an all-black interior and others. It also comes with 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.

Volvo is planning to woo the younger audience with the XC40 and hence the SUV will come with at least three dual-tone exterior finishes. Red with a black top and blue or black with a white top are the possible options. Volvo is known for its penchant for safety and XC40 package will include eight airbags, ABS, ESC, traction control, hill ascent and descent control, parking assist and others as standard.