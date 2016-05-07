Sports News

F1: Max Verstappen thankful for Red Bull opportunity

Dutch Formula One hotshot Max Verstappen Red Bull visited his new team on 5 May, going to the Red Bull Racing factory in Milton Keynes after being promoted from the Toro Rosso team with immediate effect. While the 18-year-old Verstappen steps up to Red Bull Racing, Russias Daniil Kvyat loses his Red Bull Racing seat and returns to the Red Bull-owned Toro Rosso team with which he entered Formula One in 2014. May 6, 2016
Delighted Leicester City vice-chairman looks to future

The owners of English soccer champions Leicester City say they will resist attempts by more glamorous rivals to lure away their title-winning players, after an unlikely triumph that has captured the imagination of fans worldwide. May 6, 2016
