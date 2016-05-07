Sports News
Cameroon and Dinamo Bucharest midfielder Patrick Ekeng dies after collapsing during league game
SRH vs Gujarat Lions highlights: Shikhar, bowlers help Warner's team shine in Hyderabad
Federation Cup 2016 semifinals schedule: Fixtures, teams, dates, times, venues
Play
Dutch Formula One hotshot Max Verstappen Red Bull visited his new team on 5 May, going to the Red Bull Racing factory in Milton Keynes after being promoted from the Toro Rosso team with immediate effect. While the 18-year-old Verstappen steps up to Red Bull Racing, Russias Daniil Kvyat loses his Red Bull Racing seat and returns to the Red Bull-owned Toro Rosso team with which he entered Formula One in 2014.
May 6, 2016
F1: Max Verstappen thankful for Red Bull opportunity
Mirza-Hingis enter Madrid Open 2016 final, face French duo for title
Mickey Arthur is new Pakistan cricket coach
Stuart Law keen on taking job as India cricket team coach, but on a condition
Play
Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane showed himself to be a man of many talents in a video published on 5 May, smacking a cricket delivery from his Spurs teammate Tom Carroll.
May 6, 2016
Tottenhamâ€™s Harry Kane shows off epic cricket skills
LIVE STREAMING: SRH vs Gujarat Lions IPL 2016 live cricket score
Play
The owners of English soccer champions Leicester City say they will resist attempts by more glamorous rivals to lure away their title-winning players, after an unlikely triumph that has captured the imagination of fans worldwide.
May 6, 2016
Delighted Leicester City vice-chairman looks to future
Jose Mourinho refuses to wait around another year for the Manchester United job
Gary Neville to Indian Super League?
Judge a cricketer by his on-field performance, not personal life: Virat Kohli
Play
Liverpool romped into the Europa League final with a 3-0 win over Villarreal on another magical night at Anfield to tee up a showpiece clash with holders Sevilla who swatted away visitors Shakhtar Donetsk 3-1 on 5 May.
May 6, 2016
Liverpool 3-0 Villarreal: Klopp praises players for â€˜well-deservedâ€™ victory
IBTIMES TV
- Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 facts: US-Bangla plane crashes at Kathmandu airport
- Yamaha YZF-R15 V 3.0 vs Suzuki Gixxer SF: Which full-faired bike wins?
- Kisan Long March is Left's desperate bid to stay politically relevant [Opinion]
- Kinzhal missile fascinating facts: Russia's 'invincible' hypersonic warhead test successful
MOST POPULAR
- Mohammed Shami makes big claim in response to wife Hasin Jahan's allegations
- IPL 2018: MS Dhoni's role behind CSK getting former RCB star revealed
- Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan's ex-husband reveals details about their marriage
- Mohammed Shami says wife not mentally stable after she accuses him of match-fixing
- Sri Lanka vs India, Nidahas Trophy 4th T20I cricket live stream