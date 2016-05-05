Sports News
Stuart Law declines Pakistan coach's job; Dean Jones, Andy Moles favourites now
Indian football: East Bengal veteran quits club after seven years
F1 news: Max Verstappen replaces Daniil Kvyat in Red Bull
Play
Real Madrid reached their 14th European Cup final and ended Manchester Citys hopes of a maiden title after securing a 1-0 victory in the second leg of their Champions League last four clash on 4 May. Zinedine Zidanes side will face city rivals Atletico in the final for the second time in three seasons after a first-half own goal from Fernando was enough to secure a narrow win that barely reflected Reals dominant display.
May 5, 2016
Real Madrid 1-0 Manchester City: Pellegrini puts loss down to bad luck
IPL 2016 Fan Parks: Goa, Gurgaon, Jaipur, Ranchi to witness extravaganza in May
Mohun Bagan vs Salgaocar FC live: Watch Federation Cup 2016 online
BCCI wants to know the names of players in Mudgal Committee report
Amir Khan vs Canelo Alvarez: British boxer talks about his plans for the WBC middleweight title bout
Delhi Daredevils vs Rising Pune Supergiants prediction: A look at how DD vs RPS IPL 2016 match might go
18-year-old bowler from Kerala takes 10 wickets in one innings
IPL 2016: RPS bowler Ishant Sharma feels they can still make it to the playoffs
IPL 2016: Delhi Daredevils vs Rising Pune Supergiants team news and playing XI
IPL 2016: KKR will keep shining as long as Andre Russell keeps on flexing his muscles
Real Madrid vs Manchester City highlights: Zidane's men setup Atletico Madrid final with scrappy win
IBTIMES TV
- Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 facts: US-Bangla plane crashes at Kathmandu airport
- Yamaha YZF-R15 V 3.0 vs Suzuki Gixxer SF: Which full-faired bike wins?
- Kisan Long March is Left's desperate bid to stay politically relevant [Opinion]
- Kinzhal missile fascinating facts: Russia's 'invincible' hypersonic warhead test successful
MOST POPULAR
- Mohammed Shami makes big claim in response to wife Hasin Jahan's allegations
- IPL 2018: MS Dhoni's role behind CSK getting former RCB star revealed
- Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan's ex-husband reveals details about their marriage
- Mohammed Shami says wife not mentally stable after she accuses him of match-fixing
- Sri Lanka vs India, Nidahas Trophy 4th T20I cricket live stream