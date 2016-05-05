Sports News

Real Madrid 1-0 Manchester City: Pellegrini puts loss down to bad luck

Real Madrid reached their 14th European Cup final and ended Manchester Citys hopes of a maiden title after securing a 1-0 victory in the second leg of their Champions League last four clash on 4 May. Zinedine Zidanes side will face city rivals Atletico in the final for the second time in three seasons after a first-half own goal from Fernando was enough to secure a narrow win that barely reflected Reals dominant display. May 5, 2016
