Leicester fans celebrate in the streets after Premier League victory

Leicester City, which had a 5,000/1 odds of winning at the beginning of the season, are Premier League champions thanks to Tottenham Hotspurs drawing with Chelsea on 2 May. Tottenham were winning 2-0 at half-time and it looked like the title race would stay open until at least 7 May, but Chelsea secured a 2-2 draw thanks to a late Eden Hazard goal. May 3, 2016
