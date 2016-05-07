Sports News
Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Daredevils highlights: All-round KXIP trump DD in Mohali
Watch boxing live: Amir Khan vs Canelo Alvarez live streaming and TV information
RCB vs RPS match highlights: Watch all the sixes, fours and wickets as Kohli century studs thrilling IPL 2016 game
Vijender Singh to fight Poland's Andrzej Soldra before WBO title bout
Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik qualify for Rio Olympics 2016 in amateur wrestling
KXIP vs DD live streaming: Watch IPL 2016 online
PV Sindhu keen on facing Saina Nehwal in Rio Olympics 2016 final
Watch Premier League live: Leicester City vs Everton live streaming and TV information
Justice Mudgal joins Asian Football Confederation to help check betting
KXIP vs DD match prediction: How Kings XI vs Delhi Daredevils IPL 2016 match might transpire
Norwich vs Manchester United live: Watch Premier League online
LIVE STREAMING: RCB vs RPS live cricket score
IPL 2016: Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Daredevils team news and playing XI
RCB vs RPS match prediction: How the IPL 2016 game in Bengaluru could play out
