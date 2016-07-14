Sports News
Watch The Open Championship live: Day 1 of British Open live streaming and TV information
Watch CPL 2016 live: Barbados Tridents vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots live streaming and TV information
Premier Futsal 2016 schedule: Full fixtures, TV listings, dates, times, venues
When Sourav Ganguly became Salman Khan: Virender Sehwag remembers
Liverpool transfers: With too many strikers in Reds' camp, Jurgen Klopp wants Mario Balotelli to eye new club
Bastian Schweinsteiger marries Ana Ivanovic: Moments from the Venice event
Rio Olympics 2016: Vikas Gowda's participation doubtful due to injury, depends on fitness
Watch preseason friendly live: Fleetwood Town vs Liverpool live streaming and TV information
Rio Olympics 2016: Renuka Yadav - from a milk-seller to an Olympian
Watch preseason friendly live: PSG vs West Brom live streaming and TV information
Watch Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, Ronaldinho arrive in India for Premier Futsal [Videos]
British Open 2016: Spieth in awe of Tiger Woods' consistency as McIlroy looks to find his major mojo
Watch Tour de France 2016 live: Stage 11 live streaming & TV information
Kumble lays down the law: $50 fine if a player is late
