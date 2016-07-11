Sports News
Euro 2016 final: Cruel twist of fate for Portugal as tearful Cristiano Ronaldo is forced off injured
Euro 2016 final as it happened: Portugal are champions of Europe after dramatic win against France
Andy Murray shows his class, wins second Wimbledon title defeating Milos Raonic
Watch CPL 2016 match 11 live: Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders live streaming and TV information
England vs Pakistan Test series: Nasser Hussain would have picked Jos Buttler over Gary Ballance
ISL 2016: NorthEast United FC terminates Sergio Farias' contract
Euro 2016 final live streaming: Watch France vs Portugal online
Transfer news: Barcelona's Arda Turan heading to Arsenal?
France vs Portugal Euro 2016 final: Key clashes, including Koscielny vs Ronaldo, to watch out for
Watch Formula 1 2016 live: British Grand Prix live streaming and TV information
Watch 1st ODI live: Ireland vs Afghanistan live streaming and TV information
Watch Wimbledon 2016 final live: Andy Murray vs Milos Raonic live streaming and TV information
Euro 2016 final: Hope for an entire nation and destiny for one man - France and Ronaldo's Portugal target history
Euro 2016: France vs Portugal confirmed starting XI, injuries and team news
