Sports News
After Wimbledon 2016 miss, Maria Sharapova out of Rio Olympics too
Transfer news: Chelsea forerunners to sign Felipe Anderson from Lazio?
Euro 2016: Watch top 6 goals of the tournament
Rio is broke: How will the Olympic Games happen?
India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli has built a positive atmosphere to play cricket, says Amit Mishra
Wimbledon: Third time lucky, as Andy Murray clinches his first Grand Slam in 2016
Euro 2016 final: Cruel and magnificent at the same time, feels Golden Boot winner Antoine Griezmann
CPL 2016 highlights: Trinbago Knight Riders tame in-form Guyana Amazon Warriors
Euro 2016 final: Cristiano Ronaldo fans troll Lionel Messi on Twitter after Portugal win title
India tour of West Indies: Amit Mishra impresses with a four-for as batsmen and bowlers get good workout
Euro 2016 final: Eder told me he would score, reveals Fernando Santos after Portugal's glorious night
Twitterati bows down to Cristiano Ronaldo after Portugal are crowned Euro 2016 champions
Euro 2016 final: From tears of overwhelming sadness to sheer joy - Cristiano Ronaldo finally gets his dream title
Play
An extra-time goal by Eder saw Portugal beat hosts France to win their first ever major tournament.
Jul 11, 2016
Euro 2016: Portugal fans wildly celebrate in Lisbon after nation beats France in final
IBTIMES TV
- Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 facts: US-Bangla plane crashes at Kathmandu airport
- Yamaha YZF-R15 V 3.0 vs Suzuki Gixxer SF: Which full-faired bike wins?
- Kisan Long March is Left's desperate bid to stay politically relevant [Opinion]
- Kinzhal missile fascinating facts: Russia's 'invincible' hypersonic warhead test successful
MOST POPULAR
- Mohammed Shami makes big claim in response to wife Hasin Jahan's allegations
- IPL 2018: MS Dhoni's role behind CSK getting former RCB star revealed
- Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan's ex-husband reveals details about their marriage
- Mohammed Shami says wife not mentally stable after she accuses him of match-fixing
- Sri Lanka vs India, Nidahas Trophy 4th T20I cricket live stream