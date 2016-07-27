Sports News
CPL 2016 LIVE STREAMING: St Lucia Zouks vs Trinbago Knight Riders live cricket score
Anurag Thakur-led BCCI to hold SGM on Aug. 5 ahead of Lodha Panel meeting
Real Madrid vs PSG schedule: TV listings, date, time, venue of International Champions Cup 2016 match
Rio Olympics: Portugal, Germany announce football squad; no Cristiano Ronaldo or Manuel Neuer
Twitter reacts as Liverpool's Mamadou Sakho sent back to UK from US tour, future uncertain
Ashwin reclaims no. 1 spot, Kohli climbs to 12th in ICC rankings
Pro Kabaddi live streaming: Watch Patna Pirates vs Telugu Titans live
Rio 2016: India can win an Olympic medal in hockey after 26 years, says midfielder Devinder Walmiki
India vs West Indies 2016: This legend's son pays fitting tribute to Virat Kohli
Rio Olympics: Besides outshining opponents, India's Saina Nehwal needs to maintain top fitness to win medal
Juventus vs Tottenham Hotspur live streaming: Watch International Champions Cup live on TV and online
Wayne Rooney looking forward to forming a pair with Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Pakistan captain Misbah-Ul-Haq disappointed with his batsmen after second Test loss to England
Rio Olympics 2016: International Swimming Federation bans 7 Russian swimmers for doping
