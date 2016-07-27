Sports News
Rio Olympics 2016: Dark clouds loom large as India's wrestler Narsingh Yadav fails second dope test
ISL 2016: Hrithik Roshan's FC Pune City use Pokemon Go to announce signing of former NorthEast United star
Arsenal vs MLS All-Stars: Schedule, date, time, venue and which channel to watch live on TV
Watch: After a long day of cricket, Kohli and the rest of India team unwind with some FIFA 16
Calcutta Football League 2016: Teams, fixtures, TV listing, Kolkata derby date, time, venues
Rio Olympics 2016: Doubts linger, but Usain Bolt confident of three-peat
Paul Pogba to Manchester United: Medical reportedly cancelled by agent
Rio Olympics 2016: Did someone spike Narsingh Yadav's food at SAI Centre?
Alexandre Lacazette to Arsenal: Lyon will sell striker for Â£40m fee, as Wenger reacts to French club's statement
Rio Olympics 2016: Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth get kind draws, doubles teams in tough groups
Rio Olympics 2016: Sushil Kumar ignored again as Praveen Rana replaces Narsingh Yadav
With Per Mertesacker ruled out for months, which defender will Arsenal sign in the summer?
CPL 2016 highlights: Fantastic Umar Akmal guides Knight Riders to crucial victory over Zouks
Gonzalo Higuain transfer to Juventus opens up Paul Pogba to Manchester United move
