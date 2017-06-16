Sports News
UFC news: Holly Holm and Li Jingliang fancy Conor McGregor against Floyd Mayweather
Don't do this right, and India will lose to Pakistan in the Champions Trophy final
India vs Pakistan final: What are fans tweeting, ahead of the Champions Trophy 2017 title-decider?
Boxing news: Based on Conor McGregor's latest training session, he will definitely lose to Floyd Mayweather
Champions Trophy final caution: India lost 10 times immediately after beating Bangladesh in multi-side tournaments
When, which channel and what time is the India vs Pakistan CT 2017 final? All you need to know
Tennis news: Serena Williams not letting her pregnancy stop her from doing what she loves
Indonesia Open 2017 live score, streaming: Watch Prannoy vs Long, Srikanth vs Wei Wang live on TV, Online
Champions Trophy: If India go down to Pakistan in the final, all hell will break loose
US Open 2017 golf leaderboard: Fowler shines as Spieth, McIlroy and Day struggle in round one
India thrash Bangladesh: Watch out Pakistan, the champions are coming for you
Ronda Rousey suffers 'Marilyn Monroe' moment; wardrobe malfunction flashes her underwear
Play
Versatile Liverpool midfielder James Milner insists he can help progress the career of new signing Dominic Solanke. The former Chelsea youth product has just returned from winning the World Cup with Englands under-20 side and Milner believes Liverpool fans are now well aware of what their latest acquisition can offer.
Jun 15, 2017
James Milner insists he can help new Liverpool signing Dominic Solanke develop
Mayweather vs McGregor: Predicted payouts from the MONEY fight and a key question

