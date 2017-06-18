Sports News
India vs Pakistan CT 2017 final: India's no-ball disease in knockouts shows no signs of stopping
Kidambi Srikanth wins Indonesia Open and it is no surprise, here is why
Pakistan beat India to clinch Champions Trophy 2017 title
Portugal vs Mexico live streaming: Watch Confederations Cup 2017 live online and on TV
Indonesia Open badminton final live streaming: Watch Kidambi Srikanth vs Kazumasa Sakai live on TV, Online
Play
India have already defeated Pakistan in the round robin stages and Virat Kohli's men will be looking to complete a double in Champions Trophy 2017.
Jun 18, 2017
India vs Pakistan final live streaming: Watch Champions Trophy 2017 final live on Tv, Online
Watch video: Former UFC heavyweight's boxing match ends in brutal knockout leaving him brain dead
India vs Pakistan hockey match live streaming: Watch Hockey World League Semifinal live on TV, online
Champions Trophy 2017 final: India vs Pakistan match and score prediction
ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final: India (Ind) vs Pakistan (Pak) confirmed playing XI, pitch conditions and team news
Champions Trophy 2017 final: Here's why India will defeat Pakistan and retain their title
India vs Pakistan final: Playing without pressure or excitement, says Virat Kohli
Champions Trophy 2017: Pakistan have dominated India in Asia finals but outside, Virat Kohli's men have the edge
Michael Phelps vs Mr Shark: Yup, this needs fins and guts!
IBTIMES TV
- Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 facts: US-Bangla plane crashes at Kathmandu airport
- Yamaha YZF-R15 V 3.0 vs Suzuki Gixxer SF: Which full-faired bike wins?
- Kisan Long March is Left's desperate bid to stay politically relevant [Opinion]
- Kinzhal missile fascinating facts: Russia's 'invincible' hypersonic warhead test successful
MOST POPULAR
- Mohammed Shami makes big claim in response to wife Hasin Jahan's allegations
- IPL 2018: MS Dhoni's role behind CSK getting former RCB star revealed
- Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan's ex-husband reveals details about their marriage
- Mohammed Shami says wife not mentally stable after she accuses him of match-fixing
- How MS Dhoni let Virat Kohli's Test team down: Syed Kirmani explains