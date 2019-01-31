India was bundled out for 92 in the fourth one-day international against New Zealand in Hamilton on January 31 which was their seventh lowest total and their worst in ODI cricket in nine years.

Yuzvendra Chahal, who walked with a Virat Kohli bat, top scored with 18 as Trent Boult was on fire slicing through the Indian batting order by bowling 10 overs on the trot. He picked up a five-wicket haul and with figures of 5/21, he now has the second-best figures for a New Zealander against India.

The Indian top six could barely breathe as they were plucked out by Boult and de Grandhomme and scored only 35 runs which is the lowest for India ever in ODI history. The earlier record stood at 39 which came against England at the Oval in 1982.

Rohit Sharma, who was playing his 200th ODI match, did not have a good match and this continued the trend of him failing in his marquee matches.

Sharma in the marquee matches:

50th ODI: 41 vs Sri Lanka, 2010

100th ODI: 1 vs Zimbabwe, 2013

150th ODI: 15 vs New Zealand, 2016 (dismissed by Boult )

200th ODI: 7th vs New Zealand, 2019 (dismissed by Boult)

"It was good fun" says Boult.

"It's hot and humid and there's a lot of breeze out here. It looks like a good wicket, but credit to the lads for putting the ball in good areas. It was nice to come onto a surface that offered something from the start. We wanted to improve in all three areas and fielding was definitely right up there. It was good to see that energy on the field. I hope I don't need to bat," he added after his bowling heroics.