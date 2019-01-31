Shubman Gill made his debut for India in the fourth ODI of the five-match series in Hamilton on January 31 and but things hardly went according to plan as Team India was bowled out for 92.

After clinching the series in the first three matches of the series, Indian skipper left the squad to rest up before the World Cup. In his absence, Rohit Sharma came out for the toss as Indian skipper in his landmark 200th ODI match.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and asked India to bat first. The hosts made quite a few changes to their playing XI but the main talking point was the change India made to their top-order where young Shubman Gill replaced Kohli.

But nothing went according to plan for India as the visitors suffered a massive batting collapse and lost three wickets without scoring a run on 33. Overall, the team went from 21-0 to 33-5 in no time. The sixth and seventh wicket fell quickly after. After that Hardik Pandya tried to launch a counter attack hitting three consecutive boundaries but he too fell to Trent Boult.

Boult was the pick of the Kiwi bowlers as he bowled ten overs on the trot and picked up 5 wickets – those of Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Kedar Jadhav and Hardik Pandya.

India provided some resistance with their spin twins, Kuldeep Yadav and Kuldeep Yadav to stitch together a 35-run partnership. But their vigil together was brought to an end when Kuldeep top-edged a sweep off Todd Astle to deep fine-leg.

Shikhar Dhawan was the first to go and Rohit followed him when he chipped an inswinger back to Trent Boult for a simple caught and bowled. Ambati Rayudu then departed without troubling the scorers when he threw his hands at a wide delivery from Colin de Grandhomme. Dinesh Karthik also departed for 0 as he edged one of de Grandhomme.

Gill was next to depart and his dismissal mimicked that of Rohit. But that wasn't to be the end of India's troubles either as Kedar Jadhav joined the rest of the batsmen in the Indian dressing room making the scoreboard read 35-6.

India was 55-8 soon after and managed to score 92 courtesy Chahal who top-scored with 18.

India suffered a scary batting collapse which naturally Twitter fuming and they wanted Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni back in the team.

#NZvIND

Haters: Dhoni slows down the score board

*Dhoni rests for a match...team goes 40-8*

Haters: pic.twitter.com/eoIBVZymzE — Drunk BATMAN (@Caped_Humor) January 31, 2019

This is SENSATIONAL

India without Virat & Dhoni ??

result is in front of us

92-10 #NZvIND #4thODI#Hamilton pic.twitter.com/YtvR4IJtbq — Dipenahir45 (@imdahir) January 31, 2019