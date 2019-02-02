After being comprehensively outplayed by New Zealand in the fourth ODI, India will look to bounce back to winning ways in the fifth and final ODI of the series in Wellington on February 3.

When and where to watch the match on TV, online

The fifth ODI between New Zealand and India will start at 3 pm local time, 7:30 am IST and 2 am GMT.

Star Sports 1, Star Sports Hindi 1 and their corresponding HD channels will provide the live television coverage of the match in English and Hindi respectively. Live streaming will be available on Hotstar.

India vs New Zealand preview

India's juggernaut in the Southern Hemisphere was brought to a screeching halt in the fourth ODI when a Trent Boult inspired New Zealand skittled them out for a paltry 92.

India had already won the five-match series in the first three ODIs itself and skipper Virat Kohli left the squad to rest up after a gruelling three months. Former captain MS Dhoni also missed the game due to a sore hamstring and in the absence of these two, the batting completely capitulated to hand the hosts a stroll in the park.

Batting coach Sanjay Bangar has already confirmed that Dhoni will return to the playing XI in the final ODI which means one of Dinesh Karthik, Ambati Rayudu or Shubman Gill will miss out. Gill only made his debut in the last game and it will not be wise to drop him after just one game. That being said, the other two are in the management's scheme of things heading into the World Cup and they would be keen to give them game time.

Wellington is usually the windiest place in New Zealand but the Westpac Stadium's structure may not facilitate much breeze. But there will still be enough on offer for the bowlers and Khaleel Ahmed will be eager to use the conditions to stake a claim to the World Cup squad.

For New Zealand, Martin Guptill's back injury has given Colin Munro yet another opportunity to prove himself at the top of the order. Along with Munro, skipper Kane Williamson will also want to return to form after a disappointing series compared to his lofty standards.

In the bowling department, Tim Southee may return to the playing XI in place of Matt Henry and reunite with pace-pal Boult.

Global TV listings