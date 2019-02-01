Virat Kohli has been the best batsman in world cricket over the last few years and good friend Sunil Chhetri seems to know the reason behind the 30-year-old's galactic form.

Chhetri and Kohli have struck quite the chord off the pitch and the camaraderie between the captains of India's national cricket and football team was in glorious display in an interview for Star Sports where they spoke about their leadership styles among other things.

Talking to Times of India in a recent interview, Chhetri spoke about Kohli, watching cricket and may have also joked about the ICC Cricketer of the Year's diet. Chhetri said that he is in touch with the captain of the cricket team and admitted that he had recently become a vegetarian.

"Yes (I am in touch with Virat Kohli). Most of our chats are about football, diet -- I don't know whether he has announced it, but he is vegan now. I am also vegan now. It is great, it is a good feeling," Chhetri told TOI.

I didn't start because of love for animals. Because after eating 2000 lambs I can't say that. (But at my age) It helps in recovery."

Chhetri then went on to reveal that Kohli turned a vegan six months ago and ordered for idli when they were doing the interview for Star Sports. He added that even Anushka Sharma is a vegetarian and that may have been the reason her husband stopped eating meat.

"I did chat with him about that. He turned one almost six months back. I used to make fun of him. One of the things we did for Star Sports, he ordered for some idli and I asked him what was wrong with him. His wife is also a vegetarian. But he sustained and he is in amazing form."

Perhaps a diet of idli inspired by Anushka Sharma is the secret behind Kohli's success similar to how "Boost was the secret" of Sachin Tendulkar's energy.

Chhetri also spoke about Kohli setting an example for sportspersons across the country. He said that Kohli trains like a footballer and takes minute care of his body.

"It is not easy to do what he is doing. What Virat is doing is unbelievable. He is also different from others in person. What he eats, how he trains, he is different from others. He actually trains like a footballer, he talks about body fat, he talks about sprints."

Chhetri also spoke about the yo-yo test and said Kohli is trying to constantly improve.

"I think I heard some controversy about sacking some players because of beep tests, and that time I was talking with him and he was asking me about my scores, and how he wants to improve. He actually puts a lot of energy and time on being a better player and it is great because it is something which I learnt from," said Chhetri.

Chhetri will be seen in action for Bengaluru FC on February 6 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium.