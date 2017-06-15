Sports News

Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull caught on leaked tape mocking Donald Trump Play

Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull caught on leaked tape mocking Donald Trump

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull roasted Donald Trump in front of hundreds of journalists on 14 June. In the leaked audio tape, Turnbull is heard impersonating the US president and implied that Trump knows this Russian guy, referring to the investigation into the links between Trumps campaign and Russia.   Jun 15, 2017
Prev 258 259 260 261 262 263 264 265 266 267 Next
IBTIMES TV
MOST POPULAR