Sri Lankan opener Dimuth Karunaratne had to be stretchered off the field after he was struck on the back of his neck by a vicious bouncer from Aussie pacer Pat Cummins.

The ball was delivered by Cummins from around the wicket at a speed of 142kph and it angled back in to cop the left-hander on the back of his neck. The umpires called for the team physio and the stretcher as the opener was carried off the field.

The ball in question did not rise as high as he had expected, which meant he ducked right into the ball which grazed the shoulder and then hit where the neck meets the skull. One positive development which can be made out of the entire episode is that the left-hander was conscious throughout, and was conversing with the medical professionals assisting him. There were also movements to his hands and fingers.

Complained of pain in the neck

It is understood he complained of pain in the neck and a tingling sensation to his hands after suffering the blow even as he left the field to the applause of the crowd. Richard Saw, the Australian team doctor, held the batsman's neck as he left the playing arena.

Cricket Australia later said: "Dimuth complained of pain in neck and tingling to his hands following being struck in the back of the neck, decision then made to transport him to hospital where he is currently being assessed. Updates will be provided when more is known."

He will now undergo scans in the hospital and there will be tests done to determine if there are signs of a concussion.

The left-hander was batting on 46 when this incident happened and was replaced by Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal with the visitors at 82-0 after Australia declared their innings on 534-5.