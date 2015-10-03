ENTERTAINMENT
Gwen Stefani turns 46: Interesting facts, best 'No Doubt' songs to celebrate "The Voice" coach's birthday
When Divyanka Tripathi-Karan Patel's fans miffed 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' actress Anita Hassanandani
'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' twist: Ishita killed Rinki; How will Raman deal with it? [VIDEO]
Kaitlyn Bristowe-Shawn Booth wedding cancelled? 'Bachelorette' couple reportedly leading separate lives
Former WWE wrestler Hulk Hogan's sex tape to be played in court
Justin Theroux confession: Actor slams divorce rumours, says marriage to Jennifer Aniston is blissful
Kamal Haasan's first ever commercial; actor to give Rs 10 cr to AIDS patients [VIDEO]
Vijay, Samantha, Nayantara evaded Rs 25 crore in taxes?
'Singh Is Bliing': Bollywood celebs laud Akshay Kumar's action-comedy film
After 'Baahubali', SS Rajamouli to direct 'Garuda'; will Mohanlal, Jr NTR be part of Rs 1,000 crore project?
Happy Gandhi Jayanti: Shahid Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, other Bollywood celebs wish on social media
Sting turns 64: Interesting facts, philosophical quotes, best songs to celebrate former The Police frontman's birthday
'They can do their own thing' Ed Sheeran talks about not writing songs for One Direction anymore; have they fallen apart?
'Talvar': Bollywood celebs praise Irrfan Khan's performance; calls it a 'must watch' movie
- Reason behind Sridevi's sister Srilatha's silence revealed