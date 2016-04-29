Sports News
Rio Olympics 2016: IOA approaches Sachin Tendulkar, AR Rahman to be ambassadors for the mega event
RPS vs Gujarat Lions prediction: A look at how the IPL 2016 match in Pune could shape
Players competing at Wimbledon will face strict drug tests
IPL 2016: RPS vs Gujarat Lions team news and playing XI
Watch Formula 1 2016 live: Russian Grand Prix practice session live streaming and TV information
IPL 2016: Kieron Pollard silences his critics with smash-bang innings of the highest order
IPL 2016: Mumbai Indians set to play their remaining home games in Visakhapatnam: Report
Arsenal transfer news: Wenger ready to battle Manchester United for prolific striker's signature
Blow for Manchester United as Dortmund's Mats Hummels puts in transfer request to join Bayern Munich
IPL 2016: Usman Khawaja called up by RPS after injuries to Du Plessis and Pietersen
Video Villarreal vs Liverpool highlights: Adrian Lopez gives Spaniards narrow win in Europa League semifinal first leg
Mumbai Indians vs KKR highlights: Watch all the sixes and fours as Rohit and Pollard sparkle in IPL 2016 victory
After Kevin Pietersen, Faf du Plessis ruled out for Rising Pune Supergiants
This weekend is a big one for the Premier League, with Leicester City in with a chance of securing the Premier League title. Here are five things you need to know ahead of the weekendâ€™s Premier League action.
Apr 28, 2016
Five things you need to know ahead of this weekendâ€™s Premier League action
