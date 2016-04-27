Sports News
LIVE STREAMING: Delhi Daredevils vs Gujarat Lions IPL 2016 live cricket score
Watch Champions League semifinal live: Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich live streaming and TV information
Watch AFC Cup 2016 live: Maziya vs Mohun Bagan live streaming & TV information
IPL 2016 first week TV ratings second poorest in competition's history
Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri said on Tuesday (April 26) that he felt lighter after Tottenham Hotspur drew with West Bromwich Albion to leave his team within touching distance of winning their first Premier League title.
Apr 27, 2016
Claudio Ranieri says he felt lighter after Spurs failed to beat West Brom
Shreya Iyer to become first woman racer as TVS appoints Bengaluru girl for Indian National Rally Championship
IPL 2016 stats: Most runs, most wickets, most sixes, best strike rates and more
Delhi Daredevils vs Gujarat Lions prediction: How the IPL 2016 match might play in Kotla
Chelsea transfer news: Blues agree deal to sign Roma midfielder
IPL 2016: Delhi Daredevils vs Gujarat Lions team news and playing XI
Arsenal transfer news: Bayern Munich want to sign exciting Gunners forward in the summer
Cristiano Ronaldo injury update: Zidane gives the latest on Real Madrid superstar
IPL 2016: Rahul Dravid is behind Delhi Daredevils' success, says Sanju Samson
Manchester City vs Real Madrid highlights: Blanks fired in Champions League semifinal as Ronaldo's absence is felt
