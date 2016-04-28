Sports News

Hillsborough: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp pays tribute to victims

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp paid tribute to the families who, for 27 years, fought to get justice for the 96 Liverpool fans who died in the 1989 Hillsborough stadium disaster. On 26 April, after two years of hearings into Britains worst sporting disaster, an inquest concluded the 96 fans were unlawful killed, a decision that could pave the way for prosecutions. Apr 28, 2016
