Sports News
How to watch 2016 NBA Playoffs live on your iPhone and Android devices
Watch Europa League semifinal live: Shakhtar Donetsk vs Sevilla live streaming & TV information
Watch Europa League semifinal: Villarreal vs Liverpool live streaming and TV information
Play
Brazilian football legend Pele has revealed he turned down the chance to become Fifa president. With a career as illustrious and respected as his, Pele revealed that he had been approached by Fifa to head up the organisation.
Apr 28, 2016
Pele says he turned down the chance to become Fifa president
IPL 2016 Live Streaming: Mumbai Indians vs KKR where to watch live on TV and online
Watch 7-year-old girl's kickboxing skills: Tajamul Islam qualifies for World Kickboxing Championship in Italy
Spurs star admits to violent conduct charge, will miss rest of season
IPL 2016: Gujarat Lions' Brendon McCullum hopes to win the title
Federation Cup 2016 schedule: Full fixtures, teams, dates, times, venues
Canelo Alvarez vs Amir Khan title fight must be respected, says WBC president
South Africa legendary paceman Allan Donald roped in by Australia as their bowling coach
Play
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp paid tribute to the families who, for 27 years, fought to get justice for the 96 Liverpool fans who died in the 1989 Hillsborough stadium disaster. On 26 April, after two years of hearings into Britains worst sporting disaster, an inquest concluded the 96 fans were unlawful killed, a decision that could pave the way for prosecutions.
Apr 28, 2016
Hillsborough: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp pays tribute to victims
IPL 2016: Mumbai Indians vs KKR - Players to Watch
Deepika Kumari: World record wasn't on my mind, I just shot
