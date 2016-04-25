Sports News
The game was abandoned in extra time after the assistant referee, Volkan Bayarslan, was assaulted by a fan.
Apr 25, 2016
Turkey: Trabzonspor v Fenerbache abandoned after fan attacks referee on the pitch
Watch Serie A live: AS Roma vs Napoli live streaming and TV information
2016 Rio Olympics: Indian athletes continue to shine ahead of mega event
Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians prediction: A look at how the KXIP vs MI IPL 2016 match might go
UEFA Champions League semifinals schedule: TV listings, fixtures, dates, time and venues of first leg matches
Sri Lanka opener Kaushal Silva hospitalised after being hit on the head by ball
The 25-year-old Algerian has been an instrumental figure in the Foxes rise to the top of the Premier League.
Apr 25, 2016
Leicester City star Riyad Mahrez named PFA Player of the Year
IPL 2016: Unhappy Virat Kohli expects Chris Gayle to return for RCB in match against SRH
IPL 2016: Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians team news and playing XI
PFA Player of the Year award will increase summer interest in Riyad Mahrez, but Leicester City should bat away all offers
Right moment to make our dreams a reality, says Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri
Valentino Rossi wins Spanish GP from Jorge Lorenzo and Marc Marquez
Rafael Nadal clinches Barcelona Open title to break clay court records, again
Riyad Mahrez named PFA Player of the Year, Alli wins Young Player prize
