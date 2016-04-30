Sports News
SRH vs RCB match prediction: How the IPL 2016 game in Hyderabad might transpire
IPL 2016: Delhi Daredevils vs KKR team news and playing XI
RPS vs Gujarat Lions highlights: Watch Smith, McCullum and Raina power GL to yet another IPL 2016 win
Delhi Daredevils vs KKR match prediction: How the IPL 2016 match at the Kotla could play out
Mumbai Indians, Rising Pune Supergiants to play home games in Visakhapatnam
Leicester fans around the world will be biting their fingernails going into the weekend, as the Foxes sit just three points away from securing their first ever Premier League title. Manchester United and Old Trafford are all that stand in the way, but boss Claudio Ranieri says he and the players are â€œnot nervousâ€ ahead of the big game, but must remain concentrated on the task at hand.
Apr 29, 2016
Manchester United vs Leicester City: Claudio Ranieri not nervous ahead of historic match
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has told the fans to stick together in the face of growing negativity towards the team from a multitude of sources. Arsenal have seen another title bid fall flat, after only one win in four games hasnâ€™t allowed them to keep up for rivals Leicester City and Tottenham. Wenger said he understands frustration from fans, having won their last title back in 2004, but insists critics are trying to â€œmanipulateâ€ them to suit their own agenda.
Apr 29, 2016
Arsene Wenger blasts Gunners critics for having a â€˜personal agendaâ€™
Supreme Court raps BCCI again for not complying with age cap for officials
Next big Portugal star may be heading to Manchester United
LIVE STREAMING: RPS vs Gujarat Lions IPL 2016 live cricket score
Abhinav Bindra joins Salman Khan as India's Goodwill Ambassador for Rio Olympics
IPL 2016: Murali Vijay could replace David Miller as KXIP skipper: Report
Villarreal 1-0 Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp warns itâ€™s not over yet
Apr 29, 2016
Dutee Chand breaks national record, but misses Olympics qualification by a whisker
