Chelsea vs Tottenham highlights: Watch all four goals as Leicester City are crowned Premier League champions
Video posted by defender Christian Fuchs captures the moment players found out they had won Premier League.
May 3, 2016
Leicester City players wildly celebrate winning Premier League title
IPL 2016: KKR skipper Gautam Gambhir praises Yusuf Pathan and Andre Russell after impressive win over RCB
RCB vs KKR highlights: Watch all fours, sixes and wickets as Gambhir's men defeat home team
English FA charges Marouane Fellaini and Robert Huth with three-match bans
Full list of probables for Pakistan ahead of England tour announced; Afridi, Akmal axed
Watch Premier League live: Chelsea vs Tottenham live streaming and TV information
A look at the form and fixtures of the three relegation candidates as the Premier League draws to a close.
May 2, 2016
Relegation run-in: Who will go down out of Newcastle, Norwich and Sunderland?
LIVE STREAMING: RCB vs KKR IPL 2016 live cricket score
IPL 2016: George Bailey signed by injury-hit Rising Pune Supergiants
KXIP batsman Shaun Marsh latest to be added to the IPL 2016 injury list
Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy is the Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year
Leicester City fans reflect on miracle season as historic title awaits
May 2, 2016
Leicester City fans reflect on miracle season as historic title awaits
Salgaocar FC vs Mohun Bagan live: Watch Federation Cup 2016 online
