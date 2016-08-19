Sports News

Play

Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz throw objects at one another ahead of UFC clash

The pre-fight conference for Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz in Las Vegas, USA, had to be abandoned when violence broke out. The police had to intervene to separate the two groups when the pair started hurling objects at each other from across the room. UFC featherweight champion McGregor will face welterweight Diaz after losing to him in an earlier bout in March 2016. Aug 18, 2016
Prev 623 624 625 626 627 628 629 630 631 632 Next
IBTIMES TV
MOST POPULAR