Rio 2016 Olympics wrestling: Narsingh Yadav saga is finally over as wrestler is suspended for four years
Alistair Brownlee has become the first athlete to retain an Olympic triathlon title in a gruelling triumph along a tough Fort Copacabana course on Thursday (18 August). The remarkably durable Yorkshireman became Team GBs 20th gold medal winner of the Rio Games, while younger brother Jonny improved on his bronze medal showing at London 2012 to claim silver.
Aug 18, 2016
Rio 2016 Olympics: Alistair Brownlee wins Olympic triathlon as brother Jonny takes silver
PV Sindhu badminton final schedule: TV listings, time, date and opponent of Rio Olympics gold medal match
Rio 2016 Olympics badminton: Agility, ability, movement and aggression - PV Sindhu brings them all out in stunning performance
Rio Olympics badminton semifinals as it happened: PV Sindhu reaches final, assures India gold or silver medal
Wrestling Rio 2016: Babita Kumari defeated in pre-quarters by Maria Prevolaraki
UFC 202: Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz throw bottles, cans at press conference [Video]
Rio 2016 Olympics men's 200m final live streaming: Watch Usain Bolt gun for another gold and the rest of athletics action online
2 American swimmers pulled off plane in Rio in connection with robbery case
ISL 2016: Chennaiyin FC announce former Liverpool star as marquee player
Pakistani journalist Omar Quraishi mocks Sakshi Malik's win; Amitabh Bachchan lashes out on Twitter
Scottish club Celtic fans waved Palestinian flags during a Champions League game against Hapoel Beer Sheva, an Israeli football team. The demonstration was organised by the Celtic fans for Palestine to protest Israeli military occupation of the Palestinian territories.
Aug 18, 2016
Celtic fans face Uefa fine after fans wave Palestinian flags during match against Israeli club
The pre-fight conference for Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz in Las Vegas, USA, had to be abandoned when violence broke out. The police had to intervene to separate the two groups when the pair started hurling objects at each other from across the room. UFC featherweight champion McGregor will face welterweight Diaz after losing to him in an earlier bout in March 2016.
Aug 18, 2016
Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz throw objects at one another ahead of UFC clash
India vs West Indies in Florida: Robin Singh doubts if T20 series will help develop US cricket
