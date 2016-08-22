Sports News
India cricket news: Zaheer Khan evinces interest in taking over as bowling coach
Quadruple gold medallist Mo Farah says that after 2017 he is setting his sights for longer distance running away from the track and on the road. Farah won Olympic gold medals in the 5,000m and 10,000m events in Rio 2016 and London 2012.
Aug 22, 2016
Olympic champion Mo Farah sets sights on only one more year of track running
Rio ended the first South American Olympic Games with a giant tropical party, in a show of samba dancers, fireworks and dancing Olympians. They also handed over the Olympic flag to Tokyo, as Japan will be hosting the next Olympic Games in 2020.
Aug 22, 2016
Rio 2016 Olympics: Closing ceremony highlights
Rio Olympics 2016: Host of world records broken in Brazil
Olympics 2016: India's major Rio disappointments - Saina Nehwal, Jitu Rai, Yogeshwar Dutt and others
Shkodran Mustafi to Arsenal: Wenger confirms negotiations, but move in doubt as Valencia increase asking price
Antoine Griezmann: Manchester United and Paul Pogba a match made in heaven
India at Rio Olympics 2016 Day 16 wrap up: Yogeshwar Dutt's shocking first round exit, marathoners finish with decent timings
LIVE: Olympic medalist PV Sindhu arrives in Hyderabad amid grand welcome [VIDEOS]
Rio 2016 Olympics India review: Girl Power to the fore, but TOP scheme proves to be a major flop
Karen Darke training in Mallorca for the Rio Paralympic games.
Aug 22, 2016
Team GB Paralympian Karen Darke starts crowd-funding campaign ahead of Rio 2016 Paralympics
Sania Mirza beats Martina Hingis for first doubles title since split and heals those Olympic wounds
Rio 2016 Olympics Closing Ceremony: Brazil bids goodbye to the Games as Tokyo gets ready to enthrall
Highlights of the final day of the Rio 2016 Olympics, as Team USA thrashed Serbia 96-66 to win the last gold medal of the Games.Â
Aug 22, 2016
Rio 2016 Olympics: Day 16 highlights
