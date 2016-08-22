Sports News

Play

Rio 2016 Olympics: Closing ceremony highlights

Rio ended the first South American Olympic Games with a giant tropical party, in a show of samba dancers, fireworks and dancing Olympians. They also handed over the Olympic flag to Tokyo, as Japan will be hosting the next Olympic Games in 2020. Aug 22, 2016
Prev 619 620 621 622 623 624 625 626 627 628 Next
IBTIMES TV
MOST POPULAR