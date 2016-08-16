Sports News
Rio Olympics 2016: India's athletics coach detained, Indian embassy comes to the rescue
Shaunae Miller's dive to clinch gold in 400m inspires hilarious memes and social media jokes
Manchester United to trump Leicester, Juventus and Inter Milan for Brazil international forward
India at Rio Olympics Day 10 wrap: Srikanth, Sindhu enter quarters, Vikas Krishan, Ravinder Khatri crash out
Arsenal ready to forego Shkodran Mustafi transfer in order to sign marquee striker
Premier League (EPL) results: Diego Costa gets lucky and punishes West Ham as Conte era begins with a Chelsea win
Rio 2016 Olympics athletics results: David Rudisha retains 800m title, while Shaunae Miller dive denies Allyson Felix gold
Vikas Krishan boxing Rio 2016 live streaming: Watch Olympics quarterfinals live
Rio 2016 wrestling: Viktor Lorincz outclasses India's Ravinder Khatri in greco-roman event
Rio Olympics badminton results: Kidambi Srikanth clinches quarterfinals berth, defeats Jan O Jorgensen
Premier League (EPL) live streaming: Watch Chelsea vs West Ham live on TV and online
Love in Rio 2016: Chinese diver gets silver and diamond on same night [Video]
India Independence Day 2016: Olympic star Dipa Karmakar gives heart-touching message
Rio Olympics: After missing out on bronze, India's Dipa Karmakar eyes gold medal in Tokyo 2020
