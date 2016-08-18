Sports News
On 17 August, Jack Conger and Gunnar Bentz were taken from their flight after Brazilian Judge Keyla Blank issued a search and seizure warrant. This was issued to allow more time for police to ask additional questions related to an alleged armed robbery that happened earlier in the week. Conger and Bentz were with teammates Ryan Lochte and James Feigen when they were allegedly robbed at gunpoint by individuals posing as armed police officers as they traveled back from a party in a taxi. The judge issued the warrant as there were inconsistencies between CCTV of the swimmers arriving back at the Olympic village and what time they said they left the party. The judge also took issue with how the four appeared when they arrived back at the village after the alleged incident took place.
Aug 18, 2016
Brazil police take US Olympic swimmers off plane home as they investigate armed robbery
Play
Brazil will meet Germany at the football finals on Saturday (20 August) after thrashing Honduras 6-0 in the semi-finals. Goals were scored by Neymar (Neymar da Silva Santos JÃºnior), Gabriel Jesus, Marquinhos and Laun, with Neymar scoring the fastest goal in Olympic history after just 14 seconds.
Aug 18, 2016
Rio 2016 Olympics: Brazil thrash Honduras in mens football semi-finals
Play
Team GBs women beat the black sticks 3-0, after scoring two penalty strokes in the last 10 minutes of the game. By getting to the final, Great Britains hockey ladies secure themselves at least a silver which will be their best ever result at an Olympics. They face current Olympic champions the Netherlands, who are currently ranked world number one by the International Hockey Federation.
Aug 18, 2016
Rio 2016 Olympics: GB womens hockey team beat New Zealand to secure first Olympic final
India at Rio Olympics Day 12 wrap: Wrestler Sakshi Malik wins bronze, Vinesh Phogat suffers injury, Srikanth ousted
Rio 2016 Olympics athletics results: Bolt eases into 200m final as Gatlin crashes out; Thompson completes sprint double
Rio Olympics wrestling results: The wait is finally over as Sakshi Malik wins bronze for India
