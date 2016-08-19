Sports News

Play

Rio Olympics 2016: Day 13 highlights

Highlights of day 13 of the Rio Olympics, as Usain Bolt storms to his eighth gold medal, Aston Eaton becomes the first man since Daley Thompson to retain his decathlon title, and Team GBâ€™s Jade Jones beat Eva Calvo Gomez 16-7 in the -57kg taekwondo final. Aug 19, 2016
Prev 622 623 624 625 626 627 628 629 630 631 Next
IBTIMES TV
MOST POPULAR