Sports News

Play

Rio Olympics 2016: Day 14 highlights

Highlights of day 14 of the Rio Olympics, as Usain Bolt leads Jamaica to the 4x100m relay gold medal, Team GB women win the hockey on penalties, the Ivory Coastâ€™s Cheick Sallah Cisse defeats GBâ€™s Lutalo Muhammad in the -80kg taekwondo with a dramatic last second hit. Aug 20, 2016
Prev 621 622 623 624 625 626 627 628 629 630 Next
IBTIMES TV
MOST POPULAR