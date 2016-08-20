Sports News
Play
The legendary sprinter completed his â€œtriple tripleâ€ by winning his ninth gold. It follows victories in the 100m and 200m earlier this week. It is widely thought to be Boltâ€™s final appearance at an Olympic games.
Aug 20, 2016
Rio Olympics 2016: Usain Bolt leads Jamaica to menâ€™s 4x100m gold
Play
Team GB beat the Netherlands on penalties in the final, after the game finished 3-3.
Aug 20, 2016
Rio Olympics 2016: Team GB win womens hockey gold medal after dramatic penalty shoot-out
Play
Highlights of day 14 of the Rio Olympics, as Usain Bolt leads Jamaica to the 4x100m relay gold medal, Team GB women win the hockey on penalties, the Ivory Coastâ€™s Cheick Sallah Cisse defeats GBâ€™s Lutalo Muhammad in the -80kg taekwondo with a dramatic last second hit.
Aug 20, 2016
Rio Olympics 2016: Day 14 highlights
