Sports News

Play

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho analyses draw with Stoke

When the result should be 5 or 6-0 and it is 1-1, the happiness disappears, said Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho in a press conference after the game against Stoke City. Even though the manager explained he was happy with the performance of his players he could not hide his disappointment over the lost chance of winning some easy points. He continued saying, the players had already been disappointed with their performance at half time. Oct 2, 2016
Play

Mauricio Pochettino speaks about possible future as England manager

During a press conference ahead of the upcoming game against Manchester city Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino spoke about his interest in becoming the next England manager. Why not?, he said but immediately clarified that it was not his time yet to be either the new England manager or manager for the Argentinian national team. It is not my moment, Pochettino explained. Oct 1, 2016
Prev 579 580 581 582 583 584 585 586 587 588 Next
IBTIMES TV
MOST POPULAR