Sam Allardyce's dream job comes to an end following undercover investigation
Champions League results and roundup: Dortmund and Real Madrid in exciting draw, Leicester, Spurs and Juventus win
Sam Allardyce has lost his job as manager of the England football team after only 67 days in charge.His departure follows a sting by the Telegraph whose undercover reporters posing as businessmen he told how how to evade FA rules on player transfers.He also mocked his predecessor Roy Hodgson and allegedly struck a deal worth Â£400,000 to represent the reporters fake company and to be a keynote speaker at events.
Sep 28, 2016
Sam Allardyce quits as England manager after newspaper sting
Sam Allardyce is being investigated by the FA after he appeared to advise undercover reporters, posing as Far East businessmen, how to avoid FA rules on player transfers. The footage also allegedly shows the England manager negotiating a Â£400,000 deal for himself, and insulting former England manager Roy Hodgson and the England team itself.
Sep 27, 2016
England manager Sam Allardyce caught in newspaper sting
