Sam Allardyce: Entrapment has won on this occasion

Former England Manager Sam Allardcye spoke outside of his home in Bolton about the circumstances about his departure from the England job. Apologetically he explained that he made an error of judgment and wished the England team and new caretaker manager Gareth Southgate the best of luck. Sep 28, 2016
