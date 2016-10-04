Sports News

Gareth Southgate: Football is a sport I love, and an industry I dont like

New interim England manager Gareth Southgate gave his first press conference, saying it was a great honour to be in charge of the team. Commenting on the sacking of Sam Allardyce and the controversy surrounding his departure, Southgate said he did not have details, but did not like the football industry. Oct 3, 2016
