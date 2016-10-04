Sports News
India vs New Zealand 3rd Test to take place as scheduled: Justice Lodha
Tennis news: Leander Paes, Rohan Bopanna ousted from China Open first round
India vs New Zealand: Bengal batsman Manoj Tiwary praises Wriddhiman Saha for his second Test performance
India vs New Zealand series to be cancelled as BCCI reacts to Justice Lodha panel
NFL live streaming: Watch New York Giants vs Minnesota Vikings on TV, online
ISL 2016: Diego Forlan-Matias Defederico magic gives Mumbai City win against FC Pune
No Shikhar Dhawan for India vs New Zealand 3rd Test; Karun Nair gets a call
Daisy Love III opened the press conference with his Team USA Ryder Cup team after victory against Europe at Hazeltine National Golf Club, Minnesota.Veteran Phil Mickelson and vice-captain Tom Lehman also spoke of what this meant to them and their group of players.
Oct 3, 2016
Team USA give emotional press conference after Ryder Cup victory
New interim England manager Gareth Southgate gave his first press conference, saying it was a great honour to be in charge of the team. Commenting on the sacking of Sam Allardyce and the controversy surrounding his departure, Southgate said he did not have details, but did not like the football industry.
Oct 3, 2016
Gareth Southgate: Football is a sport I love, and an industry I dont like
India vs New Zealand: Was sure Rohit's love affair with Eden Gardens would continue, says Virat Kohli
India vs New Zealand: Twitter reacts as Virat Kohli's team clinch series after second Test win
BCCI on the back foot: Will India host IPL or play Champions Trophy in 2017?
Kabaddi World Cup 2016: Pakistan demands tournament in India be postponed
India cricket: Will BCCI use DRS system? Anurag Thakur to answer after ICC's Cape Town meeting
