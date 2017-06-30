Sports News
UFC news: Nick Diaz's octagon return could be delayed as he faces USADA's anti-doping policy violation
India (Ind) vs West Indies (WI) 2017 3rd ODI team news and confirmed playing XI
From jet-skiing to beach volleyball: Virat Kohli's men live the Caribbean life in Antigua
Virat Kohli speaks on the next India coach: Ravi Shastri, Virender Sehwag or Tom Moody?
Play
McEnroe has come in for criticism in recent days after claiming that Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam champion, would be ranked number 700 in the world if she played on the mens circuit.
Jun 29, 2017
John McEnroe speaks out about Serena Williams feud
Play
Gatland has rung the changes after losing the first test against New Zealand 30-15, drafting in Warburton, Maro Itoje, and Johnny Sexton. The Lions take on the All Blacks in Wellington on July 1.
Jun 29, 2017
Lions coach Warren Gatland confirms that Sam Warburton will start in crucial All Blacks showdown
Kylian Mbappe reveals his future and price tag to Arsenal, Real Madrid, PSG and all the clubs chasing him
Ravi Shastri can smile again as Venkatesh Prasad rubbishes Team India coach link
UFC news: This is who Conor McGregor wants to face after his fight against Floyd Mayweather
Kidambi Srikanth back in the top 10 of badminton rankings, PV Sindhu slips a place
Germany vs Mexico live streaming: Watch Confederations Cup 2017 semi-final live online and on TV
India A tour of South Africa 2017: IPL stars Krunal Pandya, Basil Thampi get maiden call-up
India vs West Indies cricket live streaming: Watch Women's World Cup 2017 online, on TV
Lionel Messi wedding: Will Shakira and Gerard Pique attend ceremony in Rosario?
