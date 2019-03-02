This is the year of the World Cup and the official apparel wear of the Indian cricket team released a new jersey ahead of the marquee tournament. The team wore the same for the first time in an official match during the first ODI against Australia in Hyderabad.

MS Dhoni, who knows a thing or two about the Indian jersey and World Cups, spoke at the occasion, saying that there was a certain legacy attached to donning the national colours. The seasoned campaigner said that at this point of his career, he was proud to hand over the legacy of Indian cricket jersey to the future generations (such as Prithvi Shaw and Jemimah Rodrigues).

"It always reminds me of the great legacy that we have got. It's not only that. Playing each and every bilateral series, reaching No 1 across formats, all these are motivational stuff. It feels good to always get into past a bit," he was as quoted by PTI.

Dhoni speaks about the impact of World Cup

Speaking about how the different World Cups have inspired generations in Indian cricket, Dhoni said that it felt good to be a part of consistent performances.

"During first World Cup in 1983, we were very young. Later, saw videos of how everyone celebrated. In 2007, we won World T20. So we are good at it (World titles). It's good that we carried that legacy forward and hand it over to the future generations. Hopefully, the (new) jersey becomes a part of lot of World Cups but it is the consistency that we are really proud of," he added.

Echoing the sentiments of the former captain, Virat Kohli said that it was indeed a special moment for any player to don the jersey and walk out to represent the country.

"There is a certain importance and pride attached to this jersey. Everyone needs to realise that. You have to strive for excellence and show that you are obsessed to win every minute of the game. That's how you get that jersey," Kohli said at the launch.

India have the final opportunity to nail down their squad for the World Cup in the 5-match series against Australia.