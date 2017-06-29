Sports News

Hillsborough explained: The decades-long fight for justice

Hillsborough explained: The decades-long fight for justice

96 people were crushed and killed during an FA Cup football match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest at the Hillsborough stadium on 15 April, 1989, when the crowd surged forward with no means of escape. 28 years and many inquests and investigations later, the U.K. Crown Prosecution Service have decided to charge some of those involved. Jun 28, 2017
Jose Mourinho steals Andy Murrays Wimbledon trophy in cheeky new advert

Jose Mourinho steals Andy Murrays Wimbledon trophy in cheeky new advert

In a new fun advert for Jaguar, Andy Murrays Facebook account shared a video of the current Wimbledon champion putting his trophy into the new Jaguar XF Sportbrake so that his trophy could tour the UK. But current Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho recruits some children to steal the trophy for him. Jun 28, 2017
Qatar World Cup 2022

Qatar's other crisis: Is the Gulf state set for more backlash?

According to a report published by German tabloid Bild on Monday, June 26, Qatar and Fifa had indulged in corruption during and after the bidding process of the 2022 edition of the tournament. This is not a good news for a country which is already facing a severe diplomatic crisis. Jun 28, 2017
