Sports News
Manny Pacquiao will win against Jeff Horn, his trainer Justin Fortune and Juan Manuel Marquez say
Play
Check out this video where the man is catapulted over 300 feet into the air among the skyline of Dubai. After surviving the bazillion-G-force launch in one piece, the guy has to open a parachute to return safely to land.
Jun 29, 2017
'Human catapult' can launch man into sky. Are you ready to fly? [VIDEO]
Lionel Messi marriage: The food menu card of June 30 event is leaked!
Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2017 new format: Exciting or over-complicated?
Play
96 people were crushed and killed during an FA Cup football match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest at the Hillsborough stadium on 15 April, 1989, when the crowd surged forward with no means of escape. 28 years and many inquests and investigations later, the U.K. Crown Prosecution Service have decided to charge some of those involved.
Jun 28, 2017
Hillsborough explained: The decades-long fight for justice
Wimbledon 2017 seeds announced: Murray, Kerber remain on top
Next India coach: Ravi Shastri finds support in Sachin Tendulkar
Pro Kabaddi League 2017 full schedule revealed: Find out all the details here
Cristiano Ronaldo set to stay at Real Madrid but a deal for Kylian Mbappe looks unlikely
Watch video: Caroline Wozniacki goes nude in ESPN photoshoot
Play
In a new fun advert for Jaguar, Andy Murrays Facebook account shared a video of the current Wimbledon champion putting his trophy into the new Jaguar XF Sportbrake so that his trophy could tour the UK. But current Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho recruits some children to steal the trophy for him.
Jun 28, 2017
Jose Mourinho steals Andy Murrays Wimbledon trophy in cheeky new advert
Qatar's other crisis: Is the Gulf state set for more backlash?
Portugal vs Chile live streaming: Watch Confederations Cup 2017 semi-finals live online and on TV
Bhumika Sharma: Photos, diet, workout routine of Miss World Bodybuilding 2017 winner
IBTIMES TV
- Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 facts: US-Bangla plane crashes at Kathmandu airport
- Yamaha YZF-R15 V 3.0 vs Suzuki Gixxer SF: Which full-faired bike wins?
- Kisan Long March is Left's desperate bid to stay politically relevant [Opinion]
- Kinzhal missile fascinating facts: Russia's 'invincible' hypersonic warhead test successful
MOST POPULAR
- Mohammed Shami makes big claim in response to wife Hasin Jahan's allegations
- IPL 2018: MS Dhoni's role behind CSK getting former RCB star revealed
- Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan's ex-husband reveals details about their marriage
- Mohammed Shami says wife not mentally stable after she accuses him of match-fixing
- How MS Dhoni let Virat Kohli's Test team down: Syed Kirmani explains