In the first Merseyside Derby of the calendar year, Everton welcomes Liverpool to Goodison Park in the Premier League on March 3.

When is the match and how to watch it live on TV, online

The match between Everton and Liverpool will start at 4:15 pm local time and 9:45 pm IST on Sunday.

Star Sports Select 1 & HD 1 will provide live television coverage of the match in India. The live streaming will be available on Hotstar.

Everton vs Liverpool preview

Liverpool arrested their recent iffy run of form in the Premier League with a 5-0 win over Bournemouth in the last game. Meanwhile, Everton will look to avenge their heartbreaking loss to Divock Origi's last minute winner in their previous league meeting in December 2018.

The home side for tonight's encounter was having a slide of their own but managed to arrest it by seeing off Cardiff City in their last match 3-0. This victory saw the Toffees jump back into the top half of the table but they are still six points adrift of seventh place which currently belongs to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Liverpool game on Sunday starts Marco Silva's baptism by fire as the blue end of Merseyside will subsequently be hosting Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United in the space of seven weeks. The hosts will also have to overcome a psychological barrier as they are winless against their city rivals in the last 18 encounters, losing half of them.

Liverpool's trouncing of Bournemouth midweek came after successive 0-0 draws against Bayern Munich and Manchester United in Europe and at Old Trafford, respectively. The visitors will have to be more penetrative than they were especially in Manchester. The Red Devils had lost as many as three players to injury by half time and Marcus Rashford played most of the match on one ankle.

The pressure will be firmly on Jurgen Klopp's men as Manchester City edged out Bournemouth on March 2 by 1-0 to move two points clear of them at the top of the table. Klopp will have to make a tough selection following Sadio Mane's hattrick in midweek as he led the attacking line in Roberto Firmino's absence.

Probable XIs

Everton: Jordan Pickford; Seamus Coleman, Michael Keane, Kurt Zouma, Lucas Digne; Idrissa Gueye, Morgan Schneiderlin; Theo Walcott, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Richarlison; Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Liverpool: Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil Van Dijk, Andrew Robertson; Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum; Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, Divock Origi

Global TV Listings: