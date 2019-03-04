Anushka Sharma will be travelling to England in June to support Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team in the ICC World Cup but it has been learnt that she will not be travelling with her husband during the quadrennial event.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma form one of the most powerful couples in the country. While Kohli is undoubtedly the best batsman in the world at the moment, Anushka is one of the leading actors in the Indian film industry. The Indian captain is known for his fearless and passionate approach to the game, while his wife is famous for pushing the envelope with regards to her acting and production choices in the film industry.

Anushka is often seen supporting her husband on tours and was seen embracing the Indian captain on the hallowed turf of Sydney Cricket Ground when he created history by becoming the first Asian captain to win a Test series in Australia. She was also with the Indian team during the New Zealand tour.

The actress, it is being reported, will be travelling to England to cheer on the Indian team. ETimes exclusively quoted a "well-placed source" as saying that Anushka will be supporting her husband like she usually does at all of Kohli's key career milestones.

"Anushka has been the perfect partner supporting her husband at all his key milestones. Virat too has always gone out of his way for his beloved wife. Virat is captaining India for the first time in a 50-over World Cup tournament and Anushka wants to be there to root for him and see him lift the World Cup. But what the couple is planning to do there is truly commendable. It just shows how supportive they are to each other and how they are actually each other's better halves," ETimes reported the source as saying.

"While Anushka will be traveling to England to be a perfect pillar of strength to Virat, she might not be going to the stadium with him. In fact, she wants to go separately to watch the matches and cheer the loudest for Virat. When the wives of the cricketers travel on tours, they usually travel on the same team bus," the source said.

But Anushka will reportedly not be with Virat Kohli during match days. The actress will be hiring her own car to visit the stadium and bear all the expenses as the couple have supposedly decided to reduce any possible distractions that may result from travelling together.

"This time it seems Anushka, on match days, would be hiring her own car and bearing all costs to visit the stadium separately and there's an extremely heartwarming reason behind this decision. They have discussed the huge media attention that is bound to be there for the World Cup and both want to keep all distractions at bay during the World Cup which Virat definitely wants to try and win for India. Both feel the lesser the distraction on match days, the more the mind will only focus on the match," the source added.

If true, this is a truly unique gesture by Anushka Sharma and it goes on to show the shared passion they have for the country. India will play their first match in the World Cup against South Africa on June 5 at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.