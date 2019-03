The first ODI between India and Australia had a rather familiar texture to it. Australia got off to a shaky start, the middle order bailed them out, the Indian spinners controlled the middle phase and then the seam bowlers finished off the innings.

Shikhar Dhawan, who has not been having the best of times in the recent past, got dismissed off his first ball. Subsequently, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli added 50 for the second wicket, before a mini-collapse saw Australia on top.

India's middle order was under the spotlight, they were needed to hold fort, take charge of the chase and take the side across the line. Kedar Jadhav joined MS Dhoni in the centre, added 141 runs for the fourth wicket and India cruised home by 6 wickets. This pleased the Indian captain, who said after the match: "At 99 for 3 (India were four down), I was speaking to Ravi [Shastri] bhai, and I said this is good. These guys have to do it and they have to get us across the line. The way Kedar and MS took responsibility, it was great to see."

"Flair of Kedar combined well with experience of MS'

Speaking about the nature of the two players and how both of them combined beautifully, the skipper said that the experience of Dhoni found a perfect match in the flair of Kedar, which is great news for the side moving forward.

"We did a good job with the ball. The wicket didn't offer as much as it did under the lights, which was surprising. You have experience with MS and flair with Kedar who is also experienced now. That partnership was outstanding and it was more or less a complete performance. That set the platform," the captain said.

Kedar Jadhav, who has established himself as a vital cog of this Indian ODI outfit, was brilliant on the day. Less than 2 months after taking the side across the line along with MS Dhoni back in Melbourne, he was at it again, playing the boundary strokes which took the pressure away from the former captain. However, he believes that the presence of Dhoni at the other end is a big boost which brings the best out of any player.

"I can't put it out in words. Every time I see Mahi bhai, I feel very confident. That sort of aura is like, that you see him and feel that 'I will deliver today'. He has the knack of getting the best out of every player and that's what everybody loves about him," he said after the match.