1. Demonetisation fine: Centre approves Ordinance that levies Rs 50,000 penalty on those holding old notes after March 31

The Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved an ordinance to levy a penalty and a jail term for those in possession of the demonetised Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 rupee notes beyond a specified limit. Read more...

2. ISIS will be thrown out of Iraq in three months, says Iraqi PM Haider al-Abadi

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi on Tuesday said that the country required three months to evict the Islamic State (ISIS) group from Iraq. The Iraqi army, backed by US forces, is currently fighting the militants in Mosul, their last stronghold in the region. Read more...

3. Sunburn Pune could be cancelled after Hindutva group Sanatan Sanstha targets it

Hardline Hindutva organisation Sanatan Sanstha made a last-ditch effort on Tuesday to get the Sunburn festival cancelled at Pune. The festival is beginning on Wednesday and will go on till Sunday. The Sanstha has been attacking the festival "for being against Indian values and morality." The attacks have not stopped even after the venue of the festival was shifted from Goa to Pune. Read more...

4. Emily Ratajkowski's naked Christmas card provokes Piers Morgan's ire

Emily Ratajkowski isn't ashamed of showing some skin and her friends and family were in for a treat during the Christmas holidays when they received holiday cards featuring a photograph wherein she posed completely naked. She preserved her modesty by covering her private parts with her hands. Read more...

5. Scientists make unique discovery: Ammonia detected in Earth's atmosphere above India and China

A new study has discovered something unexpected and rare — the presence of ammonia in Earth's lowest atmospheric layer. The colourless gas with a characteristic pungent smell has been detected in the uppermost layer of Earth's troposphere above India and China. Read more...