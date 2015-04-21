Life Style
Kylie Jenner Lip Challenge Epic Fails; Teens Forgo Lipsticks for Bruises
Akshaya Tritiya 2015: Significance of Akha Teej; Wishes to Send to Your Loved Ones [PHOTOS]
Basava Jayanti 2015: Karnataka Celebrates Basaveshwara's Birthday; Popular Quotes by Kannada Poet [PHOTOS]
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor Celebrate Mom Babita's Birthday [PHOTOS]
Miss Queen of India 2015: Delhiite Kanika Kapur Wins Title; Srinidhi R Shetty, Gayathri R Suresh Declared Runners-up [PHOTOS]
Happy Anniversary Aishwarya-Abhishek: Lesser Known Facts and Rare Pictures of the Bachchan Couple
Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Many Bollywood Bigwigs Attend Colors Party [PHOTOS]
Shahid Kapoor Flaunts his Abs; Posts Picture on Social Media [PHOTOS]
'Gabbar Is Back': Watch Akshay Learn How to Romance Kareena [PHOTOS + VIDEO]
Weird World: Californian Model Bathes in Pig Blood to Look Young [PHOTOS+VIDEO]
Will Supreme Court Ruling Affect Bollywood's Live-in Couples? [PHOTOS]
Disabled Pensioner Alan Barnes Starts a Fresh Life at New Home [PHOTOS+VIDEO]
From Her Love Affairs to Rejecting 'Fast and Furious 7': Controversies of Deepika Padukone [PHOTOS]
Supermodel Gisele Bundchen Ends 20-Year-Long Runway Career [PHOTOS]
