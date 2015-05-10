Life Style
Mother's Day Special: From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Shilpa Shetty Kundra; Glamorous Bollywood Moms [PHOTOS]
Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2015: How Bengalis Celebrate Late Nobel Laureate's Birthday; Famous Quotes and Wishes [PHOTOS]
#SalmanVerdict: Funniest Tweets on Salman Khan's Sentence Trending on Social Media [PHOTOS]
Salman Khan, Poonam Pandey, KRK, Other Celebs Who Know How to Grab Attention on Twitter [PHOTOS]
Ashton Kutcher's Mother Cries, Actor Takes the Blame [PHOTOS]
From 'Comedy Nights With Kapil' to 'Ragini MMS 2' Kiss: Controversies in Sunny Leone's Life [PHOTOS]
Will EXO Member Tao Deny Eager Fans' Request to Join Back SM Entertainment?
Watch Ranbir Kapoor's Mimicry Talent; Imitates Raj, Shammi, Shashi Kapoor [VIDEO]
Ranveer, Sidharth, Shraddha, Other Celebs Arrive at Special Screening of Deepika Padukone's 'Piku'; Tweet their Reaction [PHOTOS]
Shah Rukh Khan, Sister Arpita Visit Salman Ahead of 2002 Hit and Run Case Verdict [PHOTOS]
Cute Pictures of Azad Khan with Mom Kiran Rao Outside their House
Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor and Other Celebs' out-of-Bed Look [PHOTOS]
Byun Baekhyun Turns 23 on 6 May: Lesser Known Facts, Candid Photos of the EXO Member
Ranbir Kapoor Dances to 'Baby Doll' in Goa while Promoting 'Bombay Velvet' [PHOTOS]
