With each atmosphere inside Bigg Boss 17 is heating up, with friends becoming foes, arguments, fights and much more.

There are real-life couples inside the house. Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, the married couples and their equation with inmates have already started raising eyebrows.

Ankita and Mannara lock horns once again

Ankita is friends with Munawar and Mannara is close to Munawar, however, Ankita doesn't like Munawar and Mannaa's closeness and often talks about their situation.

And once again, Ankita Lokhande and Mannara Chopra lock horns inside the house. In a new promo, Ankita and Mannara once again abuse each other in the nastiest way possible.

In the clip, Ankita and Mannara are sitting and talking in the garden area with a few other contestants. During the conversation, Mannara tells Ankita not to do what she is doing in her mind. She even says, 'Go from here'.

Ankita is seen talking to Sana. "I am tired of this girl. I am starting to feel pain. I can't live with such people. I don't have such dirty thoughts and I'm not like that."

Ankita goes to her husband Vicky Jain and tells him while crying, "She is cruel to me. Do something, I want to go home

Ekta Kapoor's video message

During the show, a small video of Ektaa Kapoor was also played for the contestants. She said, "Main bahar tum dono ko ultimate couple dekhti thi, par ye dum aur dil ke beech mein dimaag peeche reh gaya aap dono ka. And one more thing, Vicky, thoda zyada pyaar se Ankita se (I used to see Vicky and Ankita as the ultimate couple. Between strength and heart, they left behind their brain) Uska dil bohot baar toota hai, please thoda pyaar se rakho. She is very sensitive. (She has been heartbroken many times, please be nice to her)."

For the unversed, Tehelka aka Sunny Arya was evicted from the Bigg Boss house after he pushed Abhishek during a fight.