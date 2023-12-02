The controversial reality show Bigg Boss 17 is airing on Colors and streaming on Jio Cinema. With each passing day, the tempers of housemates are soaring inside the house. Apart from famous celebs, there are YouTubers inside the house and two famous couples from the telly town Vicky Jain – Ankita Lokhande and Aishwarya Sharma- Neil Bhatt.

However, its popular couple Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain have been making waves inside the Bigg Boss 17 house ever since they stepped in together.

During last weekend's ka Vaar episode, Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande's mother schooled the couple for their behaviour.

Vicky and Ankita's mother via a video message shared how the couple is being perceived outside. Both Vicky and Ankita got emotional and broke down upon being scolded by their mothers.

The next week saw, Ankita and Vicky getting cosy and intimate with each other. The couple who were usually fighting and arguing on national television, were seen getting intimate at night.

Vicky and Ankita get romantic under the blanket

A video from the unseen, undekha footage from Bigg Boss 17 has gone viral, that shows, Vicky taking off his pants and getting comfortable. The clip shows, Vicky and Ankita indulging in conversation, when Ankita feels shy and covers her face with a blanket upon seeing Vicky dropping his pants off.

Vicky goes near Ankita and then the duo get cosy under the blanket.

The video has been widely shared by various fan pages on Instagram.

BB fans react

Netizens were not pleased with Ankita and Vicky getting intimate on national television.

A user wrote, " Is this a family show.."

Another user mentioned, " They are husband and wife.. but why this.."

Rinku Dhawan, Khanzaadi aka Firoza Khan, Vicky Jain, Anurag Dobhal, Neil Bhatt, Ankita Lokhande, Arun Mashettey and Mannara Chopra are nominated for elimination this week.