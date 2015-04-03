Life Style
Happy Birthday Hariharan: Rare Pictures and Top Songs from 'Tu Hi Re' to 'Yaadein' Sung by Music Maestro [VIDEOS]
Ranbir Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra Attend Aarti Shetty's Birthday Bash [PHOTOS]
Happy Birthday Remo D'Souza: Rare Old Pictures of the Choreographer–Director
Happy Birthday Ajay Devgn: Rare Pictures and Lesser-Known Facts about the 'Singham' Star
Happy Birthday Kapil Sharma: Lesser Known Facts and Cool Pictures of the Comedian
Mahavir Jayanti 2015: Why is it Celebrated; Wishes to Send to Your Beloved Ones [PHOTOS]
Happy April Fools' Day: Funny Messages to Make Your Friends, Family Smile [PHOTOS]
Anushka–Virat, Shahid–Mira, Other B-Town Stars Who Found Love Outside the Film World [PHOTOS]
'Ek Paheli Leela': Sunny Leone Looks Glamorous at Film Promotion [PHOTOS]
In Pictures: Hrithik Roshan's Happy Moments With His Sons at the Maldives
Flipkart in Talks to Raise up to $800M; Co-Founders to Turn Billionaires
'All Is Well': Abhishek Bachchan Snapped Playing Basketball with Students during Break [PHOTOS]
Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, SRK and Other Actors Who Regret Making Bad Movie Choices[PHOTOS]
From 'Dreaming about being a Journalist' to her 'Love Life'; Lesser Known Facts about Anushka Sharma [PHOTOS]
